Florence Harbor Marina manager discusses safety

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the wake of this week’s tragic fire at the Jackson County Park boat marina, safety is on the top of everyone’s mind at the Florence Harbor.
Our news partners at the Times Daily spoke with Marina Manager Eva Scull on Tuesday. She says regular boaters have been coming to her with questions all week.
Scull says her harbor doesn’t have any permanent houseboat residents like Jackson County, but there are a few people who stay for a few months at a time here and there.
Scull says there are safety features at the harbor, including vented roofs. “We have gabled roofs, so if there’s a fire, the fire goes up and out,” Scull said. “If it’s flat, the fire has nowhere to go.” Scull also says her crew routinely checks utility meters to see if there is anything unusual happening on a boat that might be a concern - like an unattended heater.
The Florence Fire Department conducts annual inspections of the harbor and marina, and the department has a fire boat that can be manned and running within two minutes of receiving a call.
To find out more about ongoing safety efforts at the Florence Harbor Marina, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Times Daily.
