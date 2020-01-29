East Lawrence Elementary School closed the rest of the week due to flu

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - East Lawrence Elementary School has announced that it will be closed the rest of the week.
The school is citing an increase in the number of flu cases and excessive absences related to flu-like symptoms. The closures for Wednesday-Friday ar a precaution for students’ safety.
“We encourage students to stay home. Please, wash and sanitize all items such as backpacks, coats, etc,” officials said on Facebook.
Only East Lawrence Elementary School will be closed. Buses will continue to run for East Lawrence Middle and East Lawrence High.
Teachers and staff will report at regular time for cleaning and sanitizing.
