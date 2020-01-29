Disturbing new details in Morgan County sex crime case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is releasing new information about a bizarre and disturbing sex crime investigation.
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find upsetting.
Last week, we told you that Jordan Raper was arrested and charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and 2 counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.
Now, new court documents obtained by our news partners at the Decatur Daily are shedding light on a strange and convoluted scheme.
According to detectives, Raper created a fake profile on a dating app using a real picture of a 13 year old girl in Hartselle. An affidavit from Morgan County investigators says Raper created a profile on an app called “Pure” using the name “uncertain slut”. Posing as the girl, Raper told at least one unidentified man “I wanna be raped” and invited the man to come to the real girl’s address in Hartselle.
Police say the man went to the home on October 9th, thinking the meeting was consensual and that the person he’d been talking with was over the age of 18.
Deputies were called to that home for a burglary in progress and detained the man. After talking with him and examining evidence, he was released without charges. Deputies say the messages on the app led them back to Raper.
It’s not clear right now if Raper knew the girl he was impersonating online.
You can learn more about this bizarre case in today’s edition of the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.