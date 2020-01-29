Disturbing new details in Morgan County sex crime case

According to detectives, Raper created a fake profile on a dating app using a real picture of a 13 year old girl in Hartselle. An affidavit from Morgan County investigators says Raper created a profile on an app called “Pure” using the name “uncertain slut”. Posing as the girl, Raper told at least one unidentified man “I wanna be raped” and invited the man to come to the real girl’s address in Hartselle.