BREAKING: At least 7 men cleared in the JSU statutory rape case

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - At least seven men have been cleared in a statutory rape case involving incidents on or and near Jacksonville State University’s campus.
According to court records a grand jury voted to “No Bill” at least seven of the men, meaning their cases won’t go forward.
There were 12 original suspects in the case. Four have disappeared from public court records. This indicates they were likely granted youthful offender status, meaning their records will be sealed.
