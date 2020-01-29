Awaiting verdict in Madison County doctor’s opioid case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors in the trial against Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday, after hearing directly from the doctor on Tuesday.
Dr. Lloyd-Turney denied several serious accusations while on the witness stand. Federal prosecutors say she over-prescribed opioids, gave staffers blank prescription pads with her signature on them and essentially operated a pill mill. Dr. Lloyd-Turney says she never over-prescribed out of malice, and that she encouraged patients to get a second opinion if they were uncomfortable. She still has a medical license but is not practicing right now.
There is one more witness taking the stand for the defense before the case goes to the jury.
WAFF 48′s Kate Smith has been in the courtroom since the trial started last week and will be there until a verdict comes down.
