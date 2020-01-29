Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs SIUE

RAMPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 83.4 points per game and allowed 68.4 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 61.5 points scored and 77.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 40.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.