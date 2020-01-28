Suspect in violent home burglary extradited to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused in a violent home burglary in November is now in the custody of Decatur police.
The crime happened on Nov. 13. Police say 27-year-old Warren Andrew Bennett Jr. entered a home on Essex Drive and, after a disturbance, drove away in the residents’ vehicle.
The couple were taken to Huntsville Hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.
Bennett was arrested in Shelby County, Tennessee on unrelated charges.
He was extradited to the Decatur Police Department for the outstanding warrants on Tuesday.
Bennett is now being held in the Morgan County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.
His total bond is $250,000.
