Salvage crews resume work at Scottsboro marina Tuesday morning

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Salvage crews are back at the Jackson County park docks Tuesday morning to continue efforts to clear debris from Monday’s deadly fire.
Captain Shane O’Neal, the owner of Southern Marine Towing & Salvage, said his team is battling the elements and the tragic reality of working at a scene were eight lives were lost.
“It’s not easy, it’s never easy. It’s never easy, even when you’re in a house fire it’s never easy. We’ve been around it, we know what to expect,” he said.
O’Neal said his team is also working with state and federal environmental officials to contain the chemicals spilled into the river. He said his team has encountered gasoline, battery acid and sewage. “Keeping everything contained - that’s the #1 priority of the EPA and Coast Guard. We have to take care of the oil pollution, making sure it doesn’t go anywhere."
Jonathan Windsor with Union Rescue Squad in Boaz was paged out to help. He didn’t expect what he would find when he got to the scene. “Me and my captain spent two hours in the water. Seeing some of the things we seen I don’t wish on anybody," he said. Crews say they won’t give up until all victims have been recovered. They will then turn the scene over to the state to begin their investigation into what caused this fire that took so much from so many people.
“Like I said, it’s a bad situation. My mind can’t process this, probably not. Like I said, it’s the worse thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Windsor
