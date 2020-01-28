New grocery, retail development to replace Haysland Square in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - South Huntsville will soon be home to new shops and other retail establishments.
Tailwinds Development is redeveloping the former Haysland Square site into a new shopping community called the Market at Hays Farm.
The new site promises 150,000 square feet of retail space with 50,000 of those square feet going to a new grocery store. More than 100,000 square feet will be used for small shops and junior anchor space available in addition to multiple outparcels.
It’s not yet known what stories will occupy the Market. South Huntsville Business Association’s executive director, Bekah Schmidt, said tenants will be announced in the spring.
Demolition and construction is scheduled to begin in the spring with a completion date set for fall 2021.
"We work to create properties that enhance their community while incorporating green planning and development,” said James Gendreau, president of Tailwinds Development. “Our team has worked on many successful projects in North Alabama and looks forward to being a part of Hays Farm, a truly transformative development for South Huntsville.”
“The Market at Hays Farm will play a key role in transforming the face of the South Parkway,” said Schmidt. “We expect The Market will foster further new development and redevelopment in our area as Huntsville continues to grow.”
Hays Farm is an 850-acre master planned development. Nearly two-thirds will remain as protected parkland.
Hays Farm says they will provide approximately 1100 new housing units with more than 500 single-family detached homes that will be divided into three general price ranges and neighborhoods. The first 170 home sites will be available in 2020.
