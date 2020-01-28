Muscle Shoals Councilman loses bout with cancer

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Longtime Muscle Shoals City Councilman Neal Willis passed away Monday after a long fight with cancer at the age of 68.
“Neal was never uptight and kept his laid-back sense of humor about him no matter what,” City Clerk Ricky Williams told the Times Daily. “Now, he was a cut-up and he’d get you, but he was just such a pleasure to work with and be around. We will miss him terribly.” Mayor David Bradford said “Neal had a big heart and was a strong Christian man of faith." and "He fought a long battle, but he had assurance of where he was going.”
There will be a visitation and memorial service Wednesday at the Colbert Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m.
Willis was first elected to the City Council in 2000. His current term was set to end this November.
