Man charged with animal cruelty after dead cows found on property
Syvalious Nance (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Mike Brown | January 28, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:43 AM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man is facing charges after dead and malnourished cows were found on his property this month.

We’ve been following this story since the animals were discovered two weeks ago.

Now, 66 year old Syvalious Nance is charged with animal cruelty. He turned himself in over the weekend and has already been released on $30,000 bond.

Nance is charged with two counts of failure to burn or bury livestock, a misdemeanor; three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals; and a single count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

A malnourished cow is seen near one of the two dead cows found Monday in a field along Cook Lane in Colbert County
A malnourished cow is seen near one of the two dead cows found Monday in a field along Cook Lane in Colbert County (Source: MATT MCKEAN)

