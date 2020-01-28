Man charged with animal cruelty after dead cows found on property

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man is facing charges after dead and malnourished cows were found on his property this month.
We’ve been following this story since the animals were discovered two weeks ago.
Now, 66 year old Syvalious Nance is charged with animal cruelty. He turned himself in over the weekend and has already been released on $30,000 bond.
Nance is charged with two counts of failure to burn or bury livestock, a misdemeanor; three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals; and a single count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.
