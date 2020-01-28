Man accused of threatening Decatur grocery store employees during robbery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Decatur is facing 1st Degree Robbery charges after an incident at the Aldi on Beltline Road Sunday.
According to police reports, officers were called to the store after a man walked out without paying for groceries. Witnesses said the man threatened to shoot an employee as he was leaving.
Police eventually named Cornelius Collier as the suspect. On Monday, another 911 call from the Aldi came in, saying Collier had returned to the store. Officers arrested him there and took him to the Morgan County Jail.
Collier is being held on $50,000 bond.
