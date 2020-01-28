Make your plan to rescan on March 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is making a change to our transmitter signal on March 13, 2020.
By law, many local TV stations are moving to new frequencies. If you watch TV for free, using an antenna, you must rescan your TV to keep your channels. You don’t need any new devices, equipment or services for the rescan.
This will affect anyone who receives the signal with a TV antenna, but don’t worry! All you have to do find WAFF 48 again is re-scan your television.
You just have to follow these six easy steps to find the signal again.
- Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV.
- Go to your TV menu.
- Select “Channel Setup” or something similar.
- Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air.”
- Run “Auto-program.”
- Your TV may take three to fifteen minutes as it searches for channels in your area.
If you rescan before March 13, you will not pick up the new signal and will have to go through the same process again.
If you receive WAFF 48 on cable or satellite, you will not be affected.
