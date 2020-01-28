Light rain chances overnight

More clouds and a few isolated rain showers will move in late tonight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be near 40 degrees. We will be tracking pockets of drizzle and light scattered rain showers moving through on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a trace to a 10th of an inch of rainfall expected.
The end of the week is “more of the same” with seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. Isolated to scattered light rain showers will be possible on Friday into Saturday morning.
The weekend looks to be a touch warmer with high temperatures in the middle 50s on Saturday and highs near 60 degrees on Groundhog Day Sunday. The temperature trend for early February looks to be a little warmer than normal.
