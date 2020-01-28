$600k relocation plan approved for Jimmy Gill Park in Athens

Councilman Wayne Harper told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that he thought the project cost too much and voted against it at first. He changed his vote last night, but says the cost was "too much money and to be honest, I still think it’s too much.” Harper adds that he feels the city made a promise to relocate the park and should honor that. The park is named after former Athens City Councilman Jimmy Gill, who Harper called a good friend. “It’s a good thing that we’re remembering him” Harper said.