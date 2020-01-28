$600k relocation plan approved for Jimmy Gill Park in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted unanimously to fund a relocation project for Jimmy Gill Park, but not every councilmember is thrilled.
The park is located on Sanderfer Road, but needs to be moved because Toyota Boshoku is building a plant on part of the land. The company has pledged $300,000 to relocate the park, based on a promise that the city contribute another $300,000 for the job.
A few weeks ago, the council split in a 2-2 vote on whether or not to do that. Last night, the council changed it’s mind and approved the plan unanimously.
Councilman Wayne Harper told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that he thought the project cost too much and voted against it at first. He changed his vote last night, but says the cost was "too much money and to be honest, I still think it’s too much.” Harper adds that he feels the city made a promise to relocate the park and should honor that. The park is named after former Athens City Councilman Jimmy Gill, who Harper called a good friend. “It’s a good thing that we’re remembering him” Harper said.
