Jackson County comes together in prayer after deadly marina fire

Scottsboro, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday night, roughly a dozen people gathered at Faith Covenant Church to pray for those killed in Monday’s deadly marina fire and those who must carry on.
Student Pastor Jeff Tolleson said the gathering was part of their Christian duty. “This is what we do as people of faith. Is lean on Christ, and cry out to him,” he said.
Scottsboro resident Leshia Smith said everyone in the community is affected by the loss.
“When we’re in a small community our neighbors are supposed to be our family. No matter if we know them or don’t know them, we should feel the effects of that, because it’s our community. It’s our home," she said. “It’s important for the people affected to see there’s a community that’s praying for them, with them and are standing by them."
This marine salvage team is battling the elements at the Jackson county park boat dock and the tragic reality of working at a scene were 8 lives were lost.
It’s on them to clear the wreckage before it’s safe for divers to search for bodies. “It’s not easy, it’s never easy." said salvage company owner Shane O’Neal. "It’s never easy, even when you’re in a house fire it’s never easy. We’ve been around it, we know what to expect.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.