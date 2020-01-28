GREAT NEWS: Birmingham officer shot near a church is recovering well

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham narcotics detective who was shot while working off-duty Sunday morning is recovering well.
Sgt. Johnny Williams with BPD confirms Chief Patrick Smith visited with Detective John Finke Monday and Finke was able to sit up in a chair.
Chief Smith said Finke still has a long road to recovery with additional treatment ahead, but he is recovering well.
A 16-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder and firing into an unoccupied vehicle. His name was not released.
Chief Smith said officers took both suspects in the shooting in custody at the Winn Dixie on Bessemer Road in Ensley. One suspect is 16-years-old and accused of shooting Finke. The other suspect is 25. Smith said during the robberies the suspects stole two cell phones from the victims. Investigators used those cell phones to track the suspects down in Ensley.
Officers also found guns on the suspects when they took them in custody.
The victims may have been walking toward Church of the Highlands in Woodlawn when they were robbed.
Finke was working off-duty for the Church of the Highlands when he responded to the robbery call and was shot.
Finke has been with the Birmingham Police Department since 2005.
Officer Cullen Stafford who was also shot while responding to an armed robbery in July, was one of the first to visit Detective Finke at UAB.
