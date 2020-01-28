‘Confused and angry’: Brexit unsettles EU citizens in the UK

LONDON (AP) - As Britain prepares to leave the European Union on Friday, many EU citizens in the country say they feel anxious, angry and abandoned.
The U.K. government says the more than 3 million EU citizens can stay and carry on with their lives, as long as they apply for confirmation of their “settled status.”
More than 2.7 million have already done so. But many resent having to apply to stay in the land they call home, and some worry what the future may bring.
Dutch citizen Elly Wright, who has lived in Britain for 51 years, says “it makes you feel confused and angry, and also infinitely sad at times.”
