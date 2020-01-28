Clear, chilly start to Tuesday with clouds and rain by Wednesday

Overnight the rainfall will start to increase, and rain will be with us off and on tomorrow. While we could see a few showers during the morning, our better probability will be during the afternoon and into the evening. Right now, it does not look like rainfall will be significant, but many spots could see up to a tenth or two of rain by the end of the day on Wednesday, with the heaviest totals being around 1/3 of an inch. We will dry up for Thursday, but it does look like we will have more rain Friday and Saturday.