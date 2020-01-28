Clear and chilly start to Tuesday, rain and clouds coming Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! Grab a jacket because you’re going to need it this morning!
Clear skies this morning have our temperatures near freezing across the Tennessee Valley and we’re also dealing with some areas of frost. Don’t expect to stay cold and clear too long today. As we move into the middle of the day, and early into the afternoon, we’ll start to see more cloud cover move into the Valley. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s this afternoon as a north wind stays light. Late this evening we could see a few sprinkles move in as the next system approaches from the west.
Overnight the rainfall will start to increase, and rain will be with us off and on tomorrow. While we could see a few showers during the morning, our better probability will be during the afternoon and into the evening. Right now, it does not look like rainfall will be significant, but many spots could see up to a tenth or two of rain by the end of the day on Wednesday, with the heaviest totals being around 1/3 of an inch. We will dry up for Thursday, but it does look like we will have more rain Friday and Saturday.
