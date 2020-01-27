Rincon woman seeks kidney for transplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local woman is in need of a kidney and she’s taken to social media in hopes that someone will see her story, get tested, and ultimately be a match.
Kelly Gilliard was first diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease when she was 17-months-old. Since then, she’s undergone two kidney transplants. Her new kidneys have since failed.
"At about 8, my kidneys just started showing that they were not going to be saved."
At 9 years old, Gilliard found a match for a new kidney, her aunt. For all of middle and high school and then for some of her adult life the kidney was healthy, until it wasn't.
"The kidney was showing signs of quitting and it was due to the pregnancy."
Gilliard has had no kidneys for the last 8 years and has undergone dialysis treatment three days a week. Over the last year, she’s been healthy enough to be put on a waiting list. Gilliard says it’s hindered her life in many ways and hopes her match comes along soon.
“It’s aggravating," Gilliard said. "Real aggravating, yes. That’s why I’m trying so hard to find someone. I’m just tired of it and my son’s tired of having a tired mom.”
This is when she took to social media and posted this picture. She is now on a waiting list and although she says she's hopeful of finding a donor, she says there is a shortage.
"There's a huge shortage on cadaver kidneys, people not being a donor and then there's a shortage on anyone even wanting to donate too."
Gilliard says this has hindered her life in many ways and she's eager to get healthy again.
“I want to live life, but this is just holding me back a little bit," Gilliard said. "So, as soon as that happens I will be extremely happy.”
Gilliard has started a GoFundMe account to help her raise money to pay for all of the expenses for a living donor when she finds a match. She is in need of blood types A or O.
Click here for more information or call 706-721-2888.
