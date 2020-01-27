Parents and students attend orientation at Brindlee Mountain Primary School

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) -After two weeks of being out of school since the devastating tornado that hit Brindlee Mountain Primary School, students and parents got to see their new classrooms at the high school.
Tabitha Corr’s daughter Peyton is in kindergarten and said attending the orientation made her feel more comfortable.
“I was worried about coming over here with the older kids, but after being here it’s home,” said Corr/
During the orientation, students received supplies, staff greeted parents and parents got the opportunity to check out new laptops for students to use in the classrooms.
“All of the young ones are together there is no older classes going to be there. Many things were the same that made them feel like they were in their old rooms to make them feel comforted,” said Corr.
“I got a backpack and I just loved it. I love school, it’s my favorite," said Peyton Corr.
Most Importantly, parents said they are thankful for the support of the community and the quick response from school official to get students back into class.
“It’s just surreal to me at how fast everything has changed. I myself had expected them to be out more than two weeks, like this is the impossible.They have had a great leader and our principal is amazing. They all worked so hard together," said Corr.
Students at Brindlee Mountain Primary School head back to class for the first time on Monday, January 27th.
