Limestone School Board interviewing finalists to be new superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County School Board has announced it’s five finalists to be the next superintendent. There will be public interviews over the next two weeks for each. The current superintendent, Dr. Tom Sisk, announced he was leaving for a job in Tennessee in September.
All interviews will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Limestone County Career Technical Center at 505 East Sanderfer Road in Athens. The schedule is as follows:
- January 27th - Dr. James Cantrell, Most recently was director of operations for Dade County Schools in Georgia
- January 28th - Mr. Tim Tubbs, Assistant superintendent for the Lauderdale County Board of Education
- January 30th - Dr. Randy Shearouse, Superintendent of Effingham County Board of Education in Georgia
- February 10th - Dr. Carlos Nelson, Deputy superintendent at the Sheffield City Board of Education
- February 11th - Dr. Alan Miller, Department head at Auburn University at Montgomery
