Limestone County Schools official put on leave

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An administrator for Limestone County Schools is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The school district announced that Mark Isley, executive director of human resources, has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately.
The board said they will conduct an internal investigation concerning Isley but did not disclose what that investigation is about.
He has been with Limestone County Board of Education since September 2018.
Isley’s attorney, Shane Sears, released the following statement:
"After Dr. Mark Isley was placed on administrative leave, within hours, we demanded to know the reason. Instead of providing us the reason, the Limestone County School Board’s attorney responded that ‘there is no obligation on the part of a Superintendent to provide a reason for placing someone on administrative leave with pay.’
This cowardly action by the Limestone County School Board denies Dr. Isley the right to due process and the ability to clear his name of any false allegations against him. He has been defamed by this action and will vigorous defend his good name and character.
Clearly, the interim superintendent is playing politics. This action is deplorable and should concern the employees of the school district and all of the citizens of Limestone county."
