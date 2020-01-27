Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Phoenix Suns 114-109 on Sunday night for their second straight victory. Playing hours after news that former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation — the 24 and 8 representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career. Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The two teams came into the Yum Center heading in opposite directions, and a 14-0 first quarter run for the Cardinals (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ensured they continued on their respective paths. Louisville won its 12th straight, while the Panthers (3-16, 0-8) suffered their 12th straight loss. Dana Evans, Kylee Shook, Bionca Dunham and Elizabeth Balogun all had 12 each for the Cardinals. Jazmine Jones added 11, and Elizabeth Dixon pitched in 10 off the bench. It’s the most the Cardinals have had in one game this season.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 30 points, making all 10 of her free throws, and the No. 23 Tennessee women beat LSU 63-58. Tennessee took the lead for good after Davis scored six straight points in the final minute of the first half. The Lady Tigers stayed within single digits and trailed 58-55 with 1 1/2 minutes left before Jazmine Massengill hit a short jumper and Davis, with 16 seconds left, made two free throws. Ayana Mitchell had 24 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.