Fog & showers this morning with more rain later this week

A foggy start to the day out there with a few areas of sprinkles and showers. Rainfall isn’t too significant out there this morning but there could be some areas of low visibility that may impact that ride to work. Clouds will linger through the middle of the day today, but as we move into the afternoon there may be a few breaks in the clouds with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be right around normal today, and pretty much every other day throughout the week. Highs today will be into the mid-50s with a north wind around 5 mph.