Fog & showers this morning with more rain later this week

Happy Monday! It’s a gloomy start to the day today with areas of scattered showers & fog.
A foggy start to the day out there with a few areas of sprinkles and showers. Rainfall isn’t too significant out there this morning but there could be some areas of low visibility that may impact that ride to work. Clouds will linger through the middle of the day today, but as we move into the afternoon there may be a few breaks in the clouds with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be right around normal today, and pretty much every other day throughout the week. Highs today will be into the mid-50s with a north wind around 5 mph.
We will have a few more rain chances over the next week. Our next chance moves in by Wednesday as another system starts to make its way in. However, it does not look to be too significant with scattered showers moving through the Tennessee Valley by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. The better rain chances will slide in by the afternoon on Friday and into the weekend. Keep checking back for more information throughout the week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
