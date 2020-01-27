More rain chances this week

Cloud cover will gradually diminish this evening leaving us with a clear and chilly night in the Tennessee Valley. Low temps will be near freezing with frost likely along with areas of patchy fog.
Tuesday looks to be a very pleasant day by late January standards with more sunshine than cloud cover. Highs will be slightly above average in the middle 50s. More clouds and a few isolated rain showers will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows will be near 40 degrees.
We will be tracking more light scattered rain showers moving through on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall expected. The end of the week is “more of the same” with seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. Isolated to scattered light rain showers will be possible on both Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend looks to be a touch warmer with high temperatures in the middle 50s and light showers are expected on Saturday. The temperature trend for early February looks to be a little warmer than normal.
