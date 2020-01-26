Retired NBA star killed in helicopter crash; 13-year-old daughter was also killed

ASSOCIATED PRESS. (AP) - Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. NBC News is reporting Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was also killed in the crash. A teammate of Gianna, the teammate’s parent and the pilot were also killed.
All 5 people on board died in a crash near Calabasas, California.
Bryant leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
“An S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, Calif. Local authorities say that five people were on board. Please check with local authorities for more information on the condition of the occupants,” the FAA said in its statement.
President Donald Trump reacted to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death on Twitter saying “That is terrible news!”
Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and held that spot until LeBron James overtook him Saturday night.
