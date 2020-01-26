Morgan County restocks supplies ahead of next severe weather season

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s no better time to be prepared than ahead of severe weather. That’s how Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Anderson spent his Saturday. He took time to restock the county’s EMA Region 6 Response Unit so they’ll be prepared when the next storm rolls through.
Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from February 16th through the 21st. Now is the time to be making plans. Severe weather can happen anytime, in any part of the country. You and your family need to develop an emergency plan and practice where to go in the event of a weather emergency.
The National Weather Service warns preparation is key to staying safe. Stock up on supplies like flashlights, batteries, bottled water, and first aid kits. Have a weather radio to monitor alerts. Also, make sure you have a safety plan for your pets. Keep a leash close at hand for your dog and keep cats and small animals in cages or carriers to keep them from running off and hiding.
Also, if you don’t have a safe place to shelter from the storm make sure you know where the nearest one is to you so you can get there before the storm hits.
