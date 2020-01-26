Light rain showers move in tonight

Light, scattered rain showers will develop this evening and eventually will spread out across the Tennessee Valley, rainfall totals from a trace to ¼” will be expected through Monday morning.
The week will start off quiet with stray showers possible on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. The rest of the week looks to be seasonal and mainly dry, high temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s with daily chances for isolated rain showers to develop.
Wednesday looks to be our best chance to see some additional light rainfall across North Alabama, followed by more light rain Friday evening.
The temperature trend heading into early February will be seasonal to slightly above average, pretty typical Winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley.
