Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ADOPTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor signs anti-LGBT adoption bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has become the latest to assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law on Friday, marking the first law implemented in Tennessee this year. The bill was quietly signed into law with no fanfare or announcement from Lee's office. However, even under the new law, current adoption practices in Tennessee aren’t expected to change. Some faith-based agencies had already not allowed gay couples to adopt. But this measure now provides legal protections to agencies that do.
OFFICER-CIVIL RIGHTS-ROBBERIES
Ex-police officer pleads guilty to aiding in drug robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former police officer in Tennessee has pleaded guilty to giving police information and equipment to civilians who stalked and robbed drug dealers. Former Memphis police officer Sam Blue entered the plea Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the charges include conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, aiding and abetting, violence and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce. In a news release, the U.S. attorney says the 61-year-old Blue conspired with others to rob drug dealers from 2014 to 2018. Prosecutor David Pritchard says Blue gave men information about Eric Cain, who was kidnapped and tortured in 2018. Blue is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21. He faces up to life in prison.
OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY
Opioid victims can begin filing claims against Purdue Pharma
The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma set a June 30 deadline to file claims against the company. That includes governments, entities such as hospitals and, for the first time, individuals with personal injury claims. There is no guarantee that people who became addicted to opioids or their families would receive any money, and the judge emphasized that those claims would be open only to people who believe they were harmed by Purdue. Purdue plans to spend $23.8 million to advertise the deadline, an unusually large amount to notify potential creditors in a bankruptcy case.
FILM-SUNDANCE-TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The normally private Taylor Swift has premiered a revealingly intimate documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. In it, the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking out about politics and says her 2017 sexual assault court case was a dramatic turning point in her life. “Miss Americana" is a Netflix documentary directed by Lana Wilson, and it was one the most feverishly awaited film in this year's Sundance program. Its premiere was a predictably frenzied scene. Outside the theater in Park City, Utah, dozens of Swift fans sang in unison. The film will debut Jan. 31 on Netflix.
CHILDREN SHOT
Fourth juvenile shot over last 5 days in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth juvenile has been shot this week in Memphis, Tennessee. The Commercial Appeal reported the 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning after police responded to the shooting. Three other children have died this week from gunshot wounds. The first shooting occurred Sunday, when 10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot while playing outside of his home. On Monday, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were shot inside a residence. Police said preliminary information on Friday's shooting indicates two suspects fired at the victim from a silver Chevrolet Camero and a black truck. No arrests have been made.
BC-TN-UNEMPLOYMENT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee ends 2019 with record low unemployment rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say unemployment rates continue to sear near record low levels. The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment rate for December 2019 remained 3.3% for the second consecutive month. The unemployment level was same as the year before. Tennessee's all-time low unemployment rate was 3.2%, which was reached in February 2019. Nationally, the unemployment rate for December was 3.5%.