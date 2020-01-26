Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Cardinals pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry's two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half. Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29.