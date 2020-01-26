Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime and had 14 rebounds as No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game featuring two ranked teams. Richards' two free throws with 10 seconds left were the difference. Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for Kentucky, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half court for a 36-34 halftime lead. Texas Tech had won 54 consecutive non-conference games since December 2013. Kyler Edwards had 17 points, and Davide Moretti 15 for the Red Raiders.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Cardinals pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry's two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half. Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned two for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State. Azubuike overcame early foul trouble to finish with 11 rebounds and four blocks. Yves Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points and SMU used a late run to upset No. 20 Memphis 74-70. Isiaha Mike had 13 points and Tyson Jolly finished with 10 as the Mustangs won their third consecutive game. DJ Jeffries led Memphis with 18 points while Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Tigers' second in a row and fourth in the last six. Memphis failed to score in the final 6 minutes.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Justin Minaya had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 90-64 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night, the Commodores' SEC-record tying 24th straight conference loss. Vanderbilt matched the league's basketball mark for consecutive losses set by Sewanee from 1938-40. Sewanee left the Southeastern Conference after that season. Vanderbilt will try and avoid holding the record alone when it plays at No,. 15 Kentucky on Wednesday night. AJ Lawson also had 14 points for South Carolina, which has won three of its past four SEC games. Saban Lee led Vanderbilt with 17 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah totaled 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Lipscomb upset North Florida 85-73. Asadullah made 10 of 23 shots from the floor for the Bisons (8-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). It was the seventh double-double of the season for Asadullah, who also had eight assists and three steals. Ivan Gandia-Rosa topped the Ospreys (12-10, 5-2) with a career-high 30 points.