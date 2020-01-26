Frost and fog this morning, rain chances today

It is a freezing start to the day with low visibility for some spots in the Tennessee Valley.
Take some time before hitting the road to effectively defrost your windshield. Temperatures fell into the upper 20s, low 30s overnight.
You will need to bundle up and remember the extra layers this freezing cold morning. This afternoon will be better with highs in the lower 50s.
Rain is in the forecast today. Isolated showers have been spotted this morning in the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will be isolated, but rain and drizzle will increase in coverage tonight. A few showers will linger into tomorrow morning, but Monday will trend dry heading into the afternoon.
