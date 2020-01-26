Community remembers Pickens County tornado victims

Duncanville, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends gathered at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to remember the Pickens County couple killed in a tornado.
The clouds hung low and heavy over the Kingdom Hall Saturday, where dozens gathered to remember 85-year-old Albert Barnett and his wife, 75 year old Susan Barnett.
“Very seldom heard someone say Albert or Susan. It was always Albert and Susan or the Barnetts,” said Herman Gocke.
In life and in death.
The couple was killed when an EF-2 tornado hit their home on January 11th.
“No one expected this to happen. No one expected Albert and Susan’s life to be cut short by this,” said Gocke.
Song and prayer filled the Kingdom Hall to ease the grief and those in attendance were reminded each day is precious.
“Count your days, use them wisely. Don’t throw your time away," said Gocke.
One other man, Tyrone Spain was killed in the tornado. His mobile home was located near the Barnett’s.
