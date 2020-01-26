Caitlin McCrary crowned Miss UNA; goes on to compete for title of Miss Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - University of North Alabama senior, Caitlin Hope McCrary, of Double Springs, was crowned Miss UNA 2020 at the Miss UNA program, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Saturday evening at the Florence Middle School Auditorium. McCrary will now move on to compete for the title of Miss Alabama.
McCrary is a Collaborative Education major, and she performed a monologue for the talent portion of the program.
Thirteen candidates competed for the title of Miss UNA in five stages, including interview, onstage question, lifestyle and fitness, talent and eveningwear. Aleya Gilley, of Moody, was named first runner-up; she also received the Outstanding Service Award. Maggie Freeman, of Hoover, was named second runner-up. The third runner-up was Laurel Ann Butz, of Huntsville; she also won the talent portion of the program for her performance of a Latin jazz fusion dance. Shanise Allen, of Birmingham, was named Miss Congeniality.
Miss UNA will receive a one-year tuition scholarship as well as a Miss UNA Custom Designed Ring, provided by Creative Jewelers in downtown Florence. Alison Bryant, of Russellville, was the winner of a Tahitian pearl necklace for receiving the most Facebook votes for her custom ring design.
The Miss UNA program is an official preliminary for the Miss Alabama and Miss America events. The program provides an opportunity for contestants to compete for scholarship funding and prizes.
