Caitlin McCrary crowned Miss UNA; goes on to compete for title of Miss Alabama

Thirteen candidates competed for the title of Miss UNA in five stages, including interview, onstage question, lifestyle and fitness, talent and eveningwear. Aleya Gilley, of Moody, was named first runner-up; she also received the Outstanding Service Award. Maggie Freeman, of Hoover, was named second runner-up. The third runner-up was Laurel Ann Butz, of Huntsville; she also won the talent portion of the program for her performance of a Latin jazz fusion dance. Shanise Allen, of Birmingham, was named Miss Congeniality.