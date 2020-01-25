Two people dead following shooting in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF-48 News is on the scene of a deadly shooting in Morgan County. We’re told there was a double fatal shooting at home on Morrow Mountain Road. That’s in the Apple Grove Community. Deputies on-scene tell us they’re not looking for any suspects at the moment.
Law enforcement hasn’t released a motive at this time although witnesses at the scene tell us the shooting stems from some sort of dispute.
