State leaders discuss focuses for next legislative session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Your state leaders were in Huntsville Friday morning. They were here to talk about what they want to get done at the statehouse in Montgomery this year.
“In order for Alabama to move forward we’ve got to make some tough choices,” House minority leader Anthony Daniels said.
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon says he’s embarrassed that Alabama students ranked last in national math scores. "It’s really, really sad because I know we can do better. I know we can,” McCutcheon said.
The speaker’s fix to the problem would change state school leadership. Amendment one would take away your vote for state school board members, instead they’d be appointed by the governor.
"We need to have a system in place that we have qualified people that can speak to the issues in our state. Not because you are a popular person in the area, but a qualified person in the area,” he said.
Senator Arthur Orr says some universities in the state have a 20 percent graduation rate. He wants school funding to be based on improvement there.
"And that’s not a good investment so we would raise the bar and have a pot of money to incentivize schools to raise that,” Orr said.
McCutcheon also says there’s a lot of work to do on the corrections system. "We cannot afford anymore just to look them up and throw away the key. There are other people in there through addiction problems, through environment that they were raised in, through hard times, that can be rehabilitated,” McCutcheon said.
A topic brought up that’s been debated quite a bit: bringing a lottery to Alabama. “I feel like this could be a good revenue stream for us.” McCuthcheon says a lottery system could help fund mental health care and transportation programs, but they need to do it right.
“I want to make sure we don’t set ourselves short. I want to make sure we don’t set up some kind of monopoly in the state.”
McCuthcheon says Alabama is moving in the right direction. "Based upon last year’s session I can honestly tell you our best days are yet to come.”
