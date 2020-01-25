31st Annual Dog Ball happening at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all dog lovers... this event is for you!
Happening on February 8 is the Annual Dog Ball at the VBC! This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, a local shelter dedicated to furthering humane care of animals and providing adoption services for unwanted pets.
At the Dog Ball, you can expect to see 50 Very Important Dogs (VIDs), some of which will be available for adoption.
There will also be a silent auction with many dog-related items, art, fine jewelry, trips and much more!
For more information on this fun event, click on the interview above or visit www.thedogball.org.