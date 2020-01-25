Muscle Shoals police asking for help with unsolved double murder

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Five years after a double murder in Muscle Shoals, two families are still without answers.
On Jan. 24, 2015, a mystery gunman killed Gary Baskins and Kayla Glover at Jody’s Restaurant.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said his investigators are actively working on it, and said he’s asking the public for any information they may have.
Florence resident Vickie Holt is the mother of Gary Baskins and said she’s looking for closure.
“They shot both of them. We need justice for our kids,” she said.
Holt said the investigators have been checking in with her, and working diligently. However, she said she’s hoping someone will speak up.
“Somebody needs to come forward about it, because this is heartbreaking. This is a nightmare. It’s still a nightmare.”
The Muscle Shoals Police department can be contacted at (256) 383-6746
