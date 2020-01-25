Partly Cloudy & cool tonight; Scattered rain showers for Sunday

Overcast skies will slowly clear out overnight leaving us partly cloudy with chill low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Sunday morning will start off cool as more clouds cover moves in, a few isolated morning showers will be possible. Scattered rain showers will develop Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s, rainfall totals from a trace to ¼” will be expected through Monday morning.
The week will start off quiet with stray showers possible on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. The rest of the week looks to be seasonal and mainly dry, high temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s with daily chances for isolated rain showers to develop.
Better chances for rainfall look to be likely by next weekend. The temperatures trend heading into early February will be seasonal to slightly above average, pretty typical Winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley.
