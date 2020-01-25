NFL player Kerryon Johnson donates to Madison Academy field house

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson paid a visit to his alma mater of Madison Academy on Friday..
The namesake of his own foundation the Kerry Johnson Impact Foundation, is all about increasing childhood literacy, mentoring young people and advocating for student athletes.
"It’s always to give back. You always start from somewhere. You always gain something from somewhere and I gained a lot from this people in this building that were involved back then and it’s always nice to give back and return some of that knowledge,” Johnson said.
Before the autograph signing and pictures, Johnson also made a donation to help renovate the Madison Academy field house.
