Man charged with murdering Huntsville police officer asks for bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man held on a capital murder charge in the shooting death of officer Billy Clardy III is asking the court to grant him bond.
LaJeromeny Brown is currently in the Madison County Jail without bond. His attorney has filed a motion asking the court to change that.
The motion states that in a capital murder charge in Alabama may legally have a bond set between $50,000 and no bond.
The attorney, Brian Clark, then states that withholding bond prevents Brown from seeking employment or being with his family.
Clark also says bond would "facilitate working with his attorneys in defending against these charges."
He says Brown would be willing to submit to electronic monitoring or other restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.