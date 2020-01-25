Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office unveils memorial to fallen officers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jan. 24 marks the 200th anniversary of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office, and deputies kicked off the new century by looking at their past.
The office unveiled a new memorial to officers who had died in the line of duty.
Sheriff Rick Singleton hosted the unveiling at the county courthouse, where speakers shared the stories of officers James Foster, Carl Anderson, and Bill Barr.
All three were killed serving the county.
“For these three deputies that were killed in the line of duty here, I just felt like we do something to memorialize them and honor their sacrifice," he said.
Judy Sizemore and other descendants of the officers paid their respects as attendees.
“I think about all my former students who have served in the line of duty for their homeland, sheriffs, and police and also then in the military as well. There’s a lot of young men their I feel we owe a debt of gratitude to,” she said.
The event itself was held in the courthouse due to the weather, but the memorial (which can be found in Memorial Grove) features the Lauderdale County badge and the names of those lost.
