Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX AIRPORT EVACUATED
Parts of Phoenix airport briefly evacuated; flights delayed
PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of travelers were temporarily evacuated from parts of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday after American Airlines called police to deal with a disruptive female passenger. American Airlines said in an email that employees requested help from police to deal with a passenger on Flight 648 to Salt Lake City shortly before it was supposed to take off. The investigation also caused three flights to be delayed. Phoenix police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Passengers posted pictures of crowded hallways on social media. The airport says everything is back to normal.
AP-AS-AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES
3 dead US fire bombers retrieved from Australian forest
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The bodies of three U.S. flying firefighters and the cockpit voice recorder from the water bomber in which they died battling Australia’s unprecedented wildfire crisis have been retrieved. The firefighters died when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed on Thursday after dumping fire retardant on an out-of-control blaze northeast of the town of Cooma in southern New South Wales state. A police statement says their bodies were retrieved from a still-active fire zone. They were taken to Sydney. Their relatives who began arriving Saturday will be offered an opportunity to visit the hillside crash site.
FAKE SKELETON-CITATION
Man cited for using fake skeleton to drive in HOV lane
PHOENIX (AP) — A 62-year-old man tried to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the HOV lane before an Arizona state trooper pulled him over this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man was cited after being stopped on Thursday. The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and was tied to the front seat. Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year. Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.
FENTANYL PILLS SEIZED
Feds, Arizona agencies seize 170,000 fentanyl pills in bust
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it has seized nearly 170,000 deadly fentanyl pills in a bust that also involved Phoenix police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The DEA office for Arizona said Thursday the seizure was part of a drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Marcelino Ontiveros Quintero and Norma Ibarra Justo, who was driving the car he was riding in. Both were booked into Maricopa County Jail. The DEA says it was among the largest seizures of pills known as “Mexican oxy” in Arizona. Mexican cartels manufacture the pills and smuggle them across the border.
AP-US-TRANSGENDER-SPORTS-ARIZONA
Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from teams
PHOENIX (AP) — Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a proposed law. Republican Rep. Nancy Barto introduced the measure on Friday, saying it is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males. It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams. Several national women's rights and sports organizations are pushing back, saying the law would mean transgender girls and women are “excluded from participating altogether."
AP-US-CHILD-DEATHS-PHOENIX
Woman charged with killing kids faced child-welfare scrutiny
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman charged with murder in the deaths of her three young kids in Phoenix was the subject of home visits by officers and child-welfare authorities when she previously lived in Oklahoma. The reports released by police in Oklahoma say a relative was given custody of Rachel Henry’s children for seven days in 2018 while authorities decided whether to take them away permanently. Henry is charged with murder in Monday’s killings of 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios. Henry's attorney didn’t return a call seeking comment.
FAN CONVENTION-ARREST
Man arrested at Phoenix fan event to go to state hospital
PHOENIX (AP) — A man who authorities said showed up to a 2017 Phoenix comic book convention with guns and ammunition has been ordered to serve his time in a state mental hospital. A judge sentenced 32-year-old Mathew Sterling to more than 25 years Friday after finding him guilty but insane. Sterling's attorney says a state mental health board could release him earlier than 2045 if the panel feels he is no longer a danger to society. If that's the case, Sterling would still be under the board's supervision. Police arrested Sterling after receiving reports that he had made threats online to shoot officers at the convention.
PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD-MEMBERS REMOVED
Arizona public safety trustees lose leadership positions
PHOENIX (AP) — The chairman and vice chairman of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System have been stripped of their leadership positions following a report they were paid to represent a pension plan administrator in a home purchase. The Arizona Republic reports Chairman Will Buividas and Vice Chairman Mike Scheidt will remain on the board overseeing the pension system. Buividas, a Phoenix police detective, and Scheidt, a Tempe firefighter, say they will not resign. Records show Scheidt acted as real estate broker and Buividas was the loan officer for the 2018 purchase of a $550,000 home by system adminstrator Jared Smout.