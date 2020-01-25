Dry today, a few showers Sunday

A few isolated showers linger early this morning, but conditions are expected to be all dry by sunrise. Temperatures to start the day are in the 30s.
The weekend begins quiet with a mix of sun and clouds today. The dry conditions come to an end tomorrow with rain returning to the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances spark during Sunday afternoon and showers will continue through the night into Monday morning.
Next week is mainly quiet with better rain chances at the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows mostly in the 30s.
