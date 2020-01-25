Community forum to be held Tuesday in wake of child predator arrests

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the wake of several arrests across north Alabama related to child predator cases, experts are hosting a community forum to discuss the dangers of social media.
The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 at the Hartestlle Civic Center at 6 p.m.
Morgan County attorney and social media expert Patrick Caver is leading the event along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Hartselle Police Department.
“A child having a cell phone is more dangerous than a child having a gun. It can change your life," said Morgan County Attorney Patrick Caver. “You’re going to see more reports like you did yesterday on the news if we don’t educate. We can’t just keep our heads down. Now is the time to really start educating.”
