Catalytic converters stolen from church vans, buses in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says there have been reports of church vans and buses being targeted for catalytic converter thefts.
Deputies say catalytic converters are a popular target of thieves. They can also be costly to replace.
Deputies say thieves can quickly reach under your vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in less than a minute.
The sheriff’s office has a few tips to prevent thefts:
- Stick to parking in busy well-lit areas of any parking lot
- Engrave your VIN or license plate number into the converter to make it traceable
- Get your catalytic converter welded to your vehicle’s frame at a muffler shop
- Install a sensitive alarm on your vehicle
