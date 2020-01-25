Catalytic converters stolen from church vans, buses in Morgan County

catalytic converter (Source: Pixabay)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 9:38 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says there have been reports of church vans and buses being targeted for catalytic converter thefts.

Deputies say catalytic converters are a popular target of thieves. They can also be costly to replace.

Deputies say thieves can quickly reach under your vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in less than a minute.

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 24, 2020

The sheriff’s office has a few tips to prevent thefts:

  • Stick to parking in busy well-lit areas of any parking lot
  • Engrave your VIN or license plate number into the converter to make it traceable
  • Get your catalytic converter welded to your vehicle’s frame at a muffler shop
  • Install a sensitive alarm on your vehicle

