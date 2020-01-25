Arrest made in Huntsville’s 7th Avenue murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say 26-year-old Haley League was arrested Friday for a murder that happened Saturday, January 18th.
League was arrested as part of a standoff in the New Hope area. A second person was taken into custody on other warrants. That person hasn’t been identified by police yet.
League is in the Madison County jail on a $60k bond, her mugshot hasn’t been posted yet.
Police didn’t release a lot of information about the investigation, but say that League met the victim online.
The victim was found the morning of Saturday, January 18th, in an alley on 7th Avenue in Huntsville. He had been shot to death.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.