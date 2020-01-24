Trending dry, but rain chances creep back up

There have been a few isolated showers this afternoon with the wrap around moisture from the low to our north, but conditions will continue to trend dry through the evening. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s.
An update in the forecast includes a small rain chance Sunday, mainly Sunday evening. The weekend begins quiet with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, but rain is possible for a few cities the second half of the weekend. Highs will be near 50 degrees.
Next week is mainly quiet with better rain chances at the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows mostly in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.