Scattered showers today with colder temperatures overnight

Happy Friday! Keep that umbrella handy because you may need it for parts of the day today, but it won’t be as wet as Thursday was.
Rain is coming to an end this morning as the cold front slides to the east. There will be periods of steadier and heavier rainfall, but for the most part the heaviest rain should be gone by 9am at the latest. It is quite mild to start the day today into the mid to upper 40s and we will stay warm into the midday hours, but as the front fully passes through, we will see some drier and colder air swirl in to cool things down. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the low 40s and possibly the 30s as wind from the southwest turns to the northwest. While the heaviest rain should be gone this morning, there will be a few wrap around showers this afternoon that may soak things down a bit.
Overnight tonight is when the colder air will start to set in and that will drop our temperatures into the low to mid 30s. If there is still some lingering moisture then you can expect the potential for some areas of flurries overnight, but no accumulation is expected. I expect there to be some clouds to start Saturday, but overall there will be some sunshine as well. However, temperatures look to stay cool into the mid 40s. Sunday starts out dry but as the day moves on we could see some scattered showers into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures Sunday will be into the lower 50s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
