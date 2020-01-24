Scattered showers today with colder temperatures overnight

Rain is coming to an end this morning as the cold front slides to the east. There will be periods of steadier and heavier rainfall, but for the most part the heaviest rain should be gone by 9am at the latest. It is quite mild to start the day today into the mid to upper 40s and we will stay warm into the midday hours, but as the front fully passes through, we will see some drier and colder air swirl in to cool things down. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the low 40s and possibly the 30s as wind from the southwest turns to the northwest. While the heaviest rain should be gone this morning, there will be a few wrap around showers this afternoon that may soak things down a bit.